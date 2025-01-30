St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur – Annual Feast Concludes with a Grand Gathering of Devotees

Karkala: The annual feast of St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur, concluded with great devotion and grandeur as lakhs of faithful gathered to seek the blessings of the Saint of Miraculous. The five-day spiritual celebration witnessed a remarkable turnout, with devotees from across the region participating in the solemn liturgical services.

The festal Mass at 10:00 AM was presided over by Most. Rev. Dr. Salvadore Lobo, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Baruipur, drawing a large congregation. In addition, seven other festive Masses were offered throughout the day, each inspiring the faithful with a homily centered on the theme: “Hope does not disappoint us.”

As part of the concluding ceremony, following the 8:30 PM Mass, the miraculous statue of St. Lawrence was taken in a grand procession back to the shrine, marking a solemn moment of devotion. The event culminated with the lowering of the basilica flag, signifying the end of the sacred celebrations.

The spiritual needs of the pilgrims were well attended to, with 40 priests serving in the confessionals, offering the Sacrament of Reconciliation to thousands of devotees. The success of the event was possible through the dedicated efforts of over 300 volunteers, who worked tirelessly to ensure smooth coordination and organization.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, several dignitaries visited the basilica and extended their best wishes, including Karkal MLA Sunil Kumar, Karkala Tahsildar, and the Nitte Panchayat Village Accountant. Their presence highlighted the deep cultural and spiritual importance of the feast in the region.

The festival also saw lakhs of devotees offering their votive prayers, expressing gratitude, and seeking divine intercession. The event, deeply rooted in faith and tradition, once again reinforced the spirit of devotion, unity, and hope.

With immense participation and seamless organization, the St. Lawrence Basilica Feast 2025 concluded on a grand and successful note, leaving the faithful with renewed blessings and spiritual strength.