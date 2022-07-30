St Lawrence Church Bondel to Celebrate Annual Feast on August 10

Mangaluru: The Annual Feast of St Lawrence Church (Bondel) will be celebrated on 10th August. Before the Annual feast, the nine-day Novena will begin on 1st August. From 1st to 9th August, two masses will be offered every day at 10:30 am and 5:30 pm.

On 1st August, the St Lawrence flag will be unfurled at the church premises at 10:00 am. Rohan Monteiro, Founder & Chairman of Rohan Corporation, will hoist the flag. Fr Rupesh Tauro, Asst Director of St Anthony Ashram, will be celebrating the mass.

The Feast Mass will be celebrated on 10th August at 10:30 am by the Bishop of Shivmoga Diocese, Dr Francis Serrao. Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese, will celebrate the mass on the same day at 6:00 pm.

On all the days of devotion this year, starting from 1st August and ending with the feast on 10th August, devotees will be offered lunch from 1st Aug to 9th Aug and blessed bread in the evenings. Devotees from across the city come to the shrine with great faith and pray for an in-depth gift of faith in the shrine. A ‘Hore Kanike’ (offertory) procession will be held on Sunday, 31st July at 3:00 pm starting from Mount Carmel Central School to St Lawrence Church.

During the novena, all the church programmes will be conducted by Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza (Parish Priest of St Lawrence Church) and Mr Prakash Pinto (Convener, Shrine Committee).

