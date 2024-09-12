Stalin, EPS, Chidambaram condole demise of CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The 72-year-old veteran Left leader passed away at the AIIMS, New Delhi, earlier in the day.

Stalin said in a post on social media platform X, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Comrade #SitaramYechury, a stalwart of the Left Movement and a towering figure in Indian politics.”

The Chief Minister also said, “Comrade @SitaramYechury was a fearless leader whose commitment to justice was evident from a young age, as he courageously stood against the Emergency as a student leader. His dedication to the cause of the working class, secularism, social justice, equality, and progressive values shaped a distinguished career that will continue to inspire future generations.”

“I will always cherish the insightful interactions I had with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and comrades during this difficult time. Red Salute, Comrade!” said Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who also condoled the demise of Yechury.

In a post on X, EPS said, “Deeply saddened to hear the news that the General Secretary of @cpimspeaks Comrade @SitaramYechury has passed away.”

He added, “With his demise, the nation has lost an exemplary statesman and an astute frontrunner of communist ideology. My deepest condolences to his family and Comrades. Farewell, Comrade!”

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram in a post on X said, “The passing of Comrade Sitaram Yechury is a cruel blow to the forces that are engaged in a determined battle in the defence of democracy, liberty, equality, workers’ rights and human rights.”

He said, “I know that from 1996, Comrade Yechury had stood with the progressive forces of the country. He was a committed Marxist but he was practical enough to understand that some of the goals of Marxism could be achieved, in the current age, only if he stood by other progressive political parties.

The senior Congress leader added, “As the INDIA bloc is gathering strength, his services and support will be sorely missed. I salute the memory of my friend and comrade, Sitaram. I offer his family and his party, the CPI(M), my sincere and heartfelt condolences.”