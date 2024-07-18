Stand by common people & introduce language quota bill in 15 days: Kannada organisation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President T.A. Narayana Gowda on Thursday asked the state government to stand by the common people and introduce the language quota bill within the next 15 days.

“This government was elected by common people and not by a handful of self-serving industrialists who are opposing the bill. The government should introduce the bill within the next 15 days,” Gowda said during a press conference.

He said that the government should not succumb to blackmailing and place the bill in the House. “If the state government fails, I will give a call to raise revolt against the government across the state,” he said.

He said that Maharashtra also has a similar law. “The youth there are getting employment. The same is true in many other states. Why do industrialists and their organisations, who do not oppose such laws in other states, oppose them only in Karnataka? They do not have the strength to run industries by facing the people of Maharashtra. But when it comes to Kannadigas, they do not fear,” Gowda said.

He said that the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike is not against any industrialists or industries.

He said that the jobs in Karnataka are the right of Kannadigas. “We are not begging. We will not let anyone snatch away our rights. No matter how powerful the forces obstructing us may be, we will not give up our fight,” he said.

“We have no objection against their businesses. All we are asking is jobs. How can they demand the land, water, resources, and all the concessions provided by the government in Karnataka but not the people of Karnataka?” Gowda said.

He alleged that many industries operating in Karnataka are deliberately not providing jobs to Kannadigas.

“Candidates from other states especially from North India are being brought into the state. This has resulted in Bangalore and other major cities being overcrowded with migrants. If companies are not checked, not only jobs but Karnataka itself will not remain for Kannadigas,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister has said that the bill will be thoroughly discussed in the next cabinet meeting and then implemented.

“We will wait until the next cabinet meeting. If the bill is shelved again, we will organise protests against the state government and the forces obstructing the bill,” Gowda warned.