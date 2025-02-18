State Women’s Economy Increases by 12% Due to Guarantees – H.M. Revanna

Udupi: The recent announcement by H M Revanna, Chairman of the State Guarantee Implementation Committee, regarding a 12% increase in the economic status of women in Karnataka, is a significant indicator of the successful implementation of the Congress government’s initiatives. This progress is particularly noteworthy as it has positioned Karnataka as the leading state in the country in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The five guarantee schemes, colloquially referred to as the Siddaramaiah Model, have emerged as a benchmark for economic empowerment in India.

The implementation of these schemes has not only bolstered women’s economic status but has also garnered attention from other states looking to replicate Karnataka’s success. The large-scale benefits provided under these programs, such as free transportation for women under the Shakti scheme and monthly financial support through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, directly impact the economic empowerment of women by enhancing their mobility, financial independence, and access to essential services.

Detailed statistics underscore the efficacy of these initiatives. For instance, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme alone has benefitted 1.22 crore women, reflecting substantial direct financial assistance that enables greater participation in the economy. The elimination of intermediaries and the direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries’ accounts further ensure transparency and reduce the likelihood of fund misuse. This model not only inspires confidence among women but also cultivates an environment conducive to their economic self-reliance.

Revanna’s remarks about the implementation of these initiatives in the Udupi district reveal a targeted approach that tailors support to meet local needs. The successful allocation of 648.52 crore rupees to women under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Udupi showcases the concrete impact of these policies on local economies. Such targeted fiscal efforts are fundamental in allowing marginalized groups to thrive.

Despite the criticism directed at the current administration, it is evident that the guarantee schemes represent a robust framework aiming to eliminate poverty and empower women. Revanna’s commitment to continuing these schemes amidst political opposition reflects a deep-rooted commitment to social equity and economic improvement for women in Karnataka.

The reported 12% increment in the economic status of women in Karnataka is indicative of the meaningful progress achievable through well-structured government initiatives. By setting a precedent that other states are now attempting to follow, the Karnataka Model serves as a compelling example of how targeted economic policies can lead to substantial improvements in women’s empowerment and overall economic vitality. As Karnataka continues to lead in its developmental efforts, the enduring impact of these guarantee schemes on the state’s women is expected to contribute significantly to the overall economic resilience of the region.



