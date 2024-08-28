Stone Pelting at MLC Ivan D’Souza’s House, Two Arrested



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru South Police have two persons on August 28, in connection with the recent incident of stone pelting at MLC Ivan D’Souza’s house at Valencia, on August 21.

In this connection, an FIR was registered at the South Police Station. A special investigation team was formed under the leadership of ACP Central to apprehend the culprits. The team worked diligently, reviewing CCTV footage, verifying vehicle details, and gathering information from the eyewitnesses.

As a result, two individuals namely Bharat alias Yakshith (24) from Bantwal and Dinesh Kudthamogeru (20), were arrested.

Bharat is working as a driver, he is involved in various crimes and three assault cases have been filed against him. Dinesh is working in a finance collection firm at Kanyana and has one assault case registered against him.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, citing anger over the statements made by MLC Ivan D’Souza. They revealed that after having dinner at the Fish Crown Hotel around 9:30 PM, they impulsively decided to throw stones at the house of Ivan D’Souza in Valencia.

Further investigations, including verifying their movements through CCTV footage and mobile records, have independently confirmed their involvement in the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate legal action is being taken.