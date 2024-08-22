Stone Pelting Incident at MLC Ivan D’Souza’s House in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A group of miscreants pelted stones at the residence of MLC Ivan D’Souza in Valencia, Mangaluru, on the night of August 21. The incident is believed to be a consequence of D’Souza’s controversial statement against the Governor.

According to sources, the miscreants arrived on bikes and pelted stones.

The Pandeshwar Police promptly responded to the incident and are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited.