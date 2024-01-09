Stop going to temples that don’t let you in, says CM Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that people should stop going to those temples which don’t allow them inside.

Speaking at a book release programme organised by Savita Samaj at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “Social reformer from Kerala Narayana Guru had asked people to stop going to temples where they are not allowed. You build your own temple and start worshipping. You should follow this.

“Until the end, I will carry forward the politics of self-respect and social justice. All our programmes will be poor-centric. Our programmes have reached houses. I won’t value the criticism by the BJP. The people are with me.”

The CM further said, “In the name of religion and caste, hating Muslims, Dalits, Shudras and labour class is utter inhuman and ugly.

“No job is superior or inferior. All work possesses the same and equal dignity. Everyone needs to carry out work with dignity. There is no lower virtue than hatred of human beings. The concept of hell, heaven are nowhere, they are very much here. Mutual respect among humans is the biggest virtue. It is correct that God is present, but it is not correct to argue that God is only present in temples. God is everywhere,” he said.



