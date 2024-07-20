Stray Dog Bites Eight Persons in City

Udupi: eight persons were attacked and bitten by a stray dog in Udupi city on Saturday, July 20 afternoon.

It is said that a stray dog began biting those walking on the road. All the eight persons who were attacked by the dog were treated at the District Government Hospital, Udupi. They were administered initial doses of the anti-rabies vaccine.

The dog was later found near the Udupi North School grounds. Locals called Social activist Nithyananda Volakadu who immediately informed the City Municipal Council Commissioner.

The City Municipal Council Commissioner Rayappa and Animal Care Center staff Manjula and Prathvi visited the spot.

The veterinary doctor also visited the spot and injected the dog with a rabies vaccine.