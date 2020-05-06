Spread the love



















Street Vendors Stage Protest against Temporary Market Construction near Lady Goschen

Mangaluru: The street vendors staged a protest against the construction of the temporary market near Lady Goschen Hospital here on May 6.

After the central market was shifted to APMC on April 4, the wholesale merchants, as well as Retailers, faced a lot of problems. On April 7, the Mangalore City Corporation ordered the demolition of the Central market. Some trade license holders in the Central market approached the High Court by filing a Writ Petition challenging the demolition order.

On May 5, the Senior Advocate and former Advocate general A S Ponanna, Advocate Latif Badagannoor and Akbar Pasha Argued on behalf of the writ petitioners through video conference before the single Judge. The Court then passed an order and issued a notice to the City Corporation not to demolish the City market Building.

On May 6, the street vendors staged a protest near the Lady Goschen hospital against the construction of the temporary market by encroaching the 10 ft road. The street vendors said that when they were earning their livelihood, the MCC was conducting raids and not allowing them to earn. Now, why is the MCC encroaching the road near the Lady Goschen hospital and constructing the temporary market?