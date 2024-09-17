Strip & chase case: Bengaluru cops shoot goon in leg

Bengaluru: Cops in Karnataka shot a goon in the leg for attacking a Head Constable and resisting arrest in a strip and chase case, the Bengaluru Police stated on Tuesday.

The accused, a known history-sheeter, has been identified as Pavan, alias Kadubu, who was wanted by the police for stripping a youth naked and chasing him for passing information to the cops, leading to his arrest.

DCP West, S. Girish, stated on Tuesday that following the stripping incident, two special teams were formed to apprehend Pavan.

The police tracked him using his mobile location, and the team went to arrest him.

The accused attacked Head Constable Venkatesh and attempted to escape.

Inspector Subramani K. asked him to surrender and fired a warning shot in the air. However, Pavan again tried to attack the police personnel with a weapon and attempted to flee. In response, he was shot in his right leg and arrested.

Pavan was then shifted to Victoria Hospital for treatment. He has seven criminal cases against him at Rajagopalnagar police station, three at Kamakshipalya, and one each at Jnanabharathi police station in Bengaluru and Amruthur police station in Tumakuru district.

The incident originated from a quarrel between Pavan and a local youth, Nagarjun, during a cricket match a few months ago.

Nagarjun had filed a complaint with the police, leading to Pavan’s arrest by Kamakshipalya police.

After obtaining bail and being released from prison Pavan attacked Nagarjun.

He intercepted the victim, stripped him naked in public, and forced him to run away.

Nagarjun filed a complaint regarding the incident on September 16 at Kamakshipalya police station.

Additionally, on September 15, Pavan and his supporters attacked a local youth named Vishwas with a machete in Srinivasa Nagar, Bengaluru, and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident to the police.

The police took the matter seriously and initiated legal action.