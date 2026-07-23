Students protest in Patna, Katihar; Bihar Police detain demonstrators, use mild force to clear sit-ins

Patna: Student protests were held in several parts of Bihar on Thursday, with demonstrations taking place in Patna and Katihar over demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleged police action against students during earlier protests.

Police intervened at both locations to disperse the gatherings, detaining several protesters and tightening security to prevent any escalation.

A large number of students gathered outside Patna College (under Patna University), raising slogans and staging a demonstration.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan and voiced their opposition to the recent police lathi-charge on students.

As the protest gained momentum, police personnel reached the spot and moved to disperse the demonstrators.

Several students were detained during the operation, while security was intensified in and around the university campus to maintain law and order.

According to the protesting students, the demonstration was peaceful and intended to register their opposition to the alleged use of force against students.

Despite the police action, they continued to press their demands and raise slogans.

A separate student demonstration was also held in Katihar, where protesters marched from Shaheed Chowk to the District Collectorate.

The students alleged that they were protesting against the lathi-charge on students during a demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanded action against those responsible.

After reaching the Collectorate, the protesters staged a sit-in outside the main gate, raising slogans against the government.

Anticipating possible unrest, the district administration deployed a heavy police presence around the Collectorate.

Both main gates of the complex were closed, and personnel from multiple police stations, along with the Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were stationed at the site.

When the demonstrators refused to vacate the entrance, police used mild force to remove them and cleared the main gate within minutes, restoring access to the government offices.

Following the protests, the administration increased surveillance in sensitive areas across Katihar.

Security was also strengthened at Katihar railway station and other key public locations to prevent any untoward incidents.

Police continued to monitor the situation closely as authorities sought to maintain law and order.

The demonstrations in Patna and Katihar come amid heightened political and public debate over recent student protests and police action.

The issue is expected to remain a subject of discussion as student organisations and political parties continue to express differing views on the handling of the protests.