Study of Swami Vivekananda Essential for a Purposeful Life, Asserts Swami Muktidanandaji

Mangaluru: During the inauguration of the Value Education Programme for Youths on the occasion of National Youth Day at the Ramakrishna Mission, Mangalore, Swami Muktidanandaji, Trustee of the Ramakrishna Math in Belur and Adhyaksha of the Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysore, emphasized the importance of studying Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. He remarked, “Swami Vivekananda upheld the glory of India’s rich heritage. Historians have lauded his contributions. Swamiji struggled hard for the uplift of the masses and established the Ramakrishna Math and Mission for this purpose. The study of his literature makes life meaningful and purposeful.”

Captain Brijesh Chowta, a special invitee at the event, urged young individuals to comprehend their responsibilities and draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s ideals to actively contribute to national development. Swami Jitakamanandaji, Head of the Mangalore Ashrama, delivered the keynote address, reiterating the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of the country.

The inaugural session was enriched by interactive discussions led by Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswati, Adhyaksha of the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama in Gadag and Bijapur, along with Sri Amit Amarnath, Founder President of Youth for Parivarthan, Bangalore. The event also featured a panel discussion aimed at fostering dialogue on the responsibilities and contributions of the youth.

More than 600 youths from various educational institutions across Mangalore participated in the event, reflecting a robust engagement with the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

In a related initiative, Swami Muktidanandaji also inaugurated the Sri Sarada Devi Adhyayana Kendra at the Ramakrishna Mission in Mangalore, a dedicated study hall designed for students preparing for competitive examinations. This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment of the Ramakrishna Mission to empower youth through education and values.



