Sub-jr Men’s South Zone Hockey: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka play thrilling tie

Kollam (Kerala): Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Hockey won their respective matches in the men’s category whereas Hockey Andhra Pradesh played out a thrilling draw against Karnataka on the third day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s South Zone Championship 2024 here on Monday.

In the first match, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 11-1. Renjith (38’, 40’, 54’, 55’) led the attack for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu as he scored four goals in the second half of the game. Gowtham (4’, 41’, 52’) scored a hattrick whereas Nithish J (25’, 45’) also scored two goals.

Krishna Mukil (12’) and Nithish M (13’) also scored one goal each to help their team secure the victory. On the other hand, Sairam Chouhan (27’) scored the consolation goal for Telangana Hockey.

In the other match in the men’s category, Hockey Andhra Pradesh played out a 3-3 tie against Hockey Karnataka. Hussain Syed Jakeer (11’), Balaji Poola (24’) and Devaraj Deva Sai Yadav (53’) scored one goal each. On the other side, Kolekar Sohan Chandrashekhar (46’, 51’, 60’) scored a hattrick in the final quarter to make a comeback in the game and help his team draw the game.

In the last match of the day, Kerala Hockey won against Le Puducherry Hockey 7-0. Bahala Suraj (21’, 26’, 50’, 56’) scored the most goals in the game. Lakra Aditya (52’, 57’) also scored two goals whereas Minz Dinesh (28’) also scored one goal to end the game on the winning side.