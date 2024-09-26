Successful Conclusion of Yen Musi Med 2024

Mangalore: Music therapy is gaining recognition as a vital complement to conventional medical treatments, opening new pathways for holistic and compassionate healthcare.

Yenepoya Medical College and Hospital successfully conducted the YenMusiMed 2024 workshop from September 11 to 13, 2024, under the theme: *“Integrating Music Therapy to Enhance Quality of Life in Neurodegenerative Disorders and Palliative Care.”* This workshop brought together healthcare professionals, therapists, and researchers for an in-depth exploration of the therapeutic applications of music in clinical care, particularly in neurodegenerative disorders and palliative care.

The three-day program was hosted by the Department of Geriatric Medicine at Yenepoya Medical College, featuring comprehensive sessions and live demonstrations led by an esteemed panel of resource faculty, designed to equip participants with practical knowledge in music therapy.

Day 1 opened with a session on Client Assessment for Music Therapy, followed by workshops on Writing Goals and Designing Music Therapy Interventions and a Demonstration of Music Therapy for Rehabilitation in Neurodegenerative Disorders, conducted by Dr. Vijayalakshmi Subramaniam, an expert in music therapy, medical education and ENT surgeon with special interest in vertigo and balance disorders. She was ably supported by Mrs. Pavana MJ, Audiologist and Speech Language Pathologist and PhD scholar at Yenepoya Medical College.

On Day 2, Dr. Anil Sangli and Mr. Sripad S explored the topic of Music and Neuroscience, captivating the audience with live demonstrations. They exemplified their discussions with real-time case studies of patients with neurodegenerative disorders and traumatic brain injuries who showed significant improvement through music therapy. These compelling examples highlighted the transformative impact of music on the brain’s ability to recover and adapt, showcasing music therapy as a promising tool in Neuro rehabilitation.

Later on Day 2, Dr. Cordula Dietrich, an international music therapy expert, delivered a session on Music Therapy in Palliative Care, followed by a workshop on Receptive Music Therapy for Self-Experience, incorporating music, drawing, and the Body Tambura.

Day 3 featured a live Demonstration of Music Therapy with Body Tambura on Patients, conducted by Dr. Cordula Dietrich, concluding with the Valedictory Ceremony, which recognized the contributions of the faculty and participants.

Throughout the workshop, attendees engaged in hands-on demonstrations, interactive discussions, and in-depth learning sessions, gaining a deeper understanding of how music therapy can significantly enhance patient care, especially in neurodegenerative conditions and palliative setting