Successful Liver Transplantation for 62-Year-Old Man at AJ Hospital & Research Center

Mangalore: AJ Hospital and Research Center is proud to announce the successful liver transplantation for a 62-year-old man, with a known case of diabetes and hypertension. The patient presented with abdominal distension, swelling of both lower limbs, and significant weight gain of 8 kg within 15 days. He also experienced episodes of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) over the past three months.

A comprehensive evaluation, including blood investigations and imaging studies, led to the diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with underlying liver cirrhosis. The patient was managed with a multidisciplinary approach, including a salt-restricted diet, diuretics, and other supportive measures. The family was counseled regarding the need for liver transplantation, and the patient was listed for the procedure.

As part of locoregional therapy to control cancer, the patient underwent Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE) procedures twice—first in March 2024 and again in September 2024 following a recurrence of the tumor.

On November 13, 2024, the patient underwent a successful deceased donor liver transplantation. The procedure was carried out by the expert transplant team at AJ Hospital and Research Center. The patient made a remarkable recovery and was discharged on November 25, 2024.

This achievement highlights the advanced capabilities of AJ Hospital and Research Center in managing complex medical conditions, including end-stage liver disease and liver cancer, through state-of-the-art treatment modalities and compassionate care.