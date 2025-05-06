Sudan’s paramilitary forces intensify drone attacks on army-held areas

Khartoum: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have recently intensified drone attacks on areas controlled by the Sudanese army, a development that military experts regard as a dangerous escalation in their ongoing conflict.

For the second consecutive day, a swarm of drones, allegedly fired by the RSF, targeted vital facilities in Port Sudan, the capital of the eastern Red Sea State.

Since May 2023, the port city has served as the country’s interim capital, housing the government and diplomatic missions.

“Drones struck the city’s fuel depots early in the morning, causing powerful explosions, fires, and thick plumes of smoke,” an eyewitness told Xinhua news agency.

Videos shared by activists showed civil defence teams attempting to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other depots. No human casualties have been reported so far.

When visiting the targeted site, Energy Minister Mohieddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed denounced the strike as “a terrorist act” intended to destroy the largest fuel depots in Red Sea State.

The minister called these strikes the latest in a series of systematic attacks by the militia on public services and civilian infrastructure, directly affecting the lives of citizens.

The incidents occurred one day after RSF drones targeted a military airbase, a cargo warehouse, and civilian facilities in Port Sudan, marking the first attack on the city since the armed conflict erupted in mid-April 2023.

Also on Monday, a military source told Xinhua that the army’s air defences intercepted a swarm of drones targeting Kassala Airport, the capital of Kassala State in eastern Sudan. The city has been subjected to drone attacks for the third consecutive day, according to the source.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that at around 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), four drones attempted to strike Kassala Airport but were successfully intercepted by ground defences, with no losses reported.

Governor of Kassala State, Al-Sadiq Mohamed Al-Azraq, told reporters on Monday that “Kassala city is facing growing threats from drones,” calling on the national leadership to intervene and secure the airport.

Meanwhile, local media reported a fresh drone strike on the Merowe Dam in northern Sudan late Sunday, although no official confirmation has been issued.

Activists also shared posts and images of drone strikes targeting the headquarters of the army’s Fifth Infantry Division in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State. The army has yet to comment on the reports.

Since the Sudanese army regained control of most parts of the capital, Khartoum, in March, the RSF has escalated drone strikes on key targets in army-held areas.

Military analysts believe the RSF now possesses advanced drones capable of evading ground-based air defenses, warning that the increase in the RSF’s firepower and ability to carry out long-range attacks could further prolong and intensify the ongoing armed conflict.

The devastating conflict between the army and the RSF has so far claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people both inside and outside the country.