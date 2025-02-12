Sudden Chest Pain Experienced by Bus Driver in Padubidri

Padubidri: A public transport bus traveling towards Udupi was forced to halt abruptly on Wednesday morning after the driver experienced a sudden episode of chest pain. The incident occurred near a mosque in the vicinity of Tenka Ermal, causing concern among passengers and bystanders alike.

The driver, identified as Shambhu, reported feeling unwell while navigating the roadway. Recognizing the severity of his condition, he managed to steer the bus to the roadside, where it ultimately came to a stop in a nearby field. Quick-thinking passengers and fellow commuters immediately alerted emergency services, leading to a swift medical response.

The injured driver, along with several affected passengers, was promptly transported to a private hospital in Udupi for further evaluation and treatment.



