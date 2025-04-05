Suicide case: Our patience has limits, says K’taka BJP chief to CM, HM; seeks names of 2 Cong MLAs in FIR

Madikeri: Demanding that the names of two Congress MLAs be included in the FIR in connection with the suicide of a party worker, the Karnataka BJP has issued a warning to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, stating that there is a limit to the patience of its workers.

“If their names are not mentioned, the government will be held responsible for the consequences,” the party stated.

Vinay Somaiah, a native of Madikeri district, reportedly died by suicide at his office in Bengaluru, leaving behind a note on Friday.

In the note, he alleged harassment by Congress leaders and named MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Manthar Gowda, and Congress leader Thennira Maheena as responsible for his decision. However, the Hennur police registered an FIR naming only Thennira Maheena.

Speaking to the media on Saturday in Kushalnagar town, Madikeri district, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra issued a strong statement. He declared that if the names of Congress MLAs A.S. Ponnanna (also the Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor) and Manthar Gowda are not added to the FIR within an hour, the party would begin a protest with the body of Vinay Somaiah in front of the Superintendent of Police’s office.

“Our patience has limits. This is a warning to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara,” he said.

“There is a limit to everything. They are taking away the rights of BJP workers. This cannot be allowed in the state. I have spoken to the SP and told him about the irresponsible police officer in Bengaluru who failed to name the Congress MLAs in the FIR. It is their responsibility to approach the Magistrate’s Court and get the names added,” Vijayendra said.

“I told the SP that if this is not done, we will not be responsible for the consequences,” he warned.

He emphasised that the police must include the names of the Congress MLAs in the FIR and the government must ensure justice. He also warned the Chief Minister and Home Minister not to take the issue lightly. Referring to earlier officer suicides in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga, he said the government should be aware of the consequences.

“If the ruling party does not want the Opposition to raise concerns and issues, is this a ‘Tughlaq durbar’ being run in the state?” Vijayendra questioned.

He further added, “Congress MLA Ponnanna believes that being the CM’s Legal Advisor gives him power, and MLA Manthar Gowda thinks he is the CM’s right-hand man who can do anything. I will wait until their names are added to the FIR. They will be held responsible for what follows. If they want to maintain law and order, they must act. Are BJP workers not human beings?” he asked.

When asked about MLA Ponnanna’s statement denying any responsibility for the BJP worker’s death, Vijayendra claimed, “I’ve heard his statements. Ponnanna should be ashamed of making such remarks. He is directly responsible for the death of the BJP worker. He thinks of himself as a legal expert—we will show him what the law is. I will ensure this case is taken to its logical end.”

Vijayendra also appealed to BJP workers and leaders not to take extreme steps under pressure from the Congress party. “Face them with courage. We are all here to support you,” he urged.



