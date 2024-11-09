Sullia: KSRTC bus collision; college student riding two-wheeler dies

Sullia: In an accident between a KSRTC bus and a two-wheeler, a college student riding the two-wheeler died, and her sister sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred on Friday evening at Soonthodu on the Parivartana-Ubaradka road in Sullia.

The deceased, Rachana (20), was a second-year student at a private college in Puttur and the daughter of Narayana Kadutota from Ubaradka Mithturu.

Her sister, Ananya (16), who was also riding as a passenger, is a tenth-grade student at Sully Government Pre-University College and has sustained serious injuries.

Rachana was riding her two-wheeler with her sister Ananya from Sullia to their home when a KSRTC bus coming from the Sullia direction collided with them at Soonthodu. Rachana, who was seriously injured in the incident, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Ananya has suffered serious injuries to her leg and has been admitted to a private hospital in Sullia. Sullia police have conducted an investigation and registered a case.