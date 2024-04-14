‘Sultan of tukde tukde gang’: PM Modi’s jibe at Congress in Karnataka rally

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc led by the Congress, saying the Opposition alliance wants to destroy the strength of Hindu dharma.

Addressing a massive gathering here, PM Modi said, “The Congress has become the sultan of tukde tukde gang”.

“The Congress wants to divide and break the nation, and it wants to weaken the country. These intentions of Congress are still intact even today. The Congress-led INDIA bloc boycotted Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, it rejected the invitation. They (Congress and INDIA bloc leaders) never respected the Hindu faith. However, till Modi is here, till your blessings are on Modi, the enemies won’t succeed in their nefarious designs. This is Modi’s guarantee,” PM Modi said at the rally.

“Modi always wants to give an account of governance. But has Congress given its report card for 60 years of its governance? The Congress only wants to create a crisis, and it only knows betrayal,” PM Modi said.

Criticising Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Modi said: “The Congress president asked what is the relationship of Kashmiri people with other states when Article 370 was abrogated. The people of Karnataka have seen how the Congress party had allotted the ticket as a gift to those who spoke against India.”

PM Modi further said that during the election, the Congress leaders are seen taking permission to raise “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans.

“Does one need to take permission to even raise Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans?” he wondered.

“Can the people of the nation and Karnataka state forgive the Congress? The Congress had opposed the slogan of Vande Mataram now it is opposed to the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan. This is the height of Congress’ arrogance. The Congress is playing with fire for the sake of power,” PM Modi said.

Further addressing the crowd, PM Modi stated: “You see (today) the rising stature of the country in the world. The respect for India is only growing in the world. The Congress leaders who go abroad are leaving no opportunity to show the country in a bad light.”