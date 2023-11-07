Suniel Shetty, Adnan Sami attend Irfan Pathan’s party for Afghan players



Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty and singer Adnan Sami attended the dinner party hosted by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig, at his residence for the Afghanistan cricket team.

Irfan took to the social media and shared the photos of the party, wherein we can see his brother Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and the Afghanistan team which includes- – Rashid Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmat Ullah, among others.

Senior actor Suniel Shetty, who attended the party was seen wearing a black tee and a matching pants. While Adnan was wearing a black tee and blue denims.

Adnan shared the pictures on the social media, and wrote: “A beautiful evening with the ‘gallant’ Afghan cricket team at @IrfanPathan ‘s home! There were stories, love, laughter, Kebabs, ‘Shola’ & Qabuli Pulao in abundance!! . #adnansami #cricket”.

Irfan captioned his post as: “What a night having these Afghan’s home. Loved every bit of it. #dinner #home.”

Earlier, Irfan had celebrated Afghanistan’s victory over Pakistan. The cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan happened on October 23, where the former beat the latter by a substantial margin.

Rashid Khan, along with the entire Afghanistan team, had dedicated this victory to both his country, as well as to the Afghans who are living outside of the country. Rashid was then seen dancing with Irfan to celebrate Afghanistan’s victory.

The dance video became an internet sensation as fans expressed their best wishes to the cricketer as well as to his entire nation.