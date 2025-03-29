Surathkal-BC Road Highway Development Poised to Commence, Addressing NMPT Connectivity Issues

Mangalore: Following sustained advocacy from Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Captain Brijesh Chowta, the long-awaited development and maintenance work on the crucial Surathkal-BC Road stretch of national highways connecting to the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is on the verge of commencement. The tender process for the project, encompassing re-asphalting, comprehensive maintenance, and the implementation of critical safety systems across a total of 37.42 kilometers of national highway, has reached its final stage, promising significant improvements to infrastructure and traffic flow.

The New Mangalore Port Road Company Limited (NMPRCL) initiated the tendering process two months prior, soliciting bids for the comprehensive overhaul of key arterial routes within Dakshina Kannada, including the Surathkal-Nantoor, BC Road-Padil, and Nanthoor Junction to Padil bypass road. The project, valued at an estimated Rs. 26.05 crore, aims to address the persistent issues hindering smooth vehicular traffic, efficient freight transport, and the safety of passengers traversing these heavily utilized roadways, particularly within the Mangalore city limits.

According to sources familiar with the process, approximately five companies have submitted bids for the project. NMPRCL is currently evaluating the proposals, and the selection of the contracting company is anticipated within the coming days, paving the way for the immediate commencement of the development work.

The scope of the project encompasses a range of essential improvements, including the re-asphalting of 11.084 kilometers of road across critical sections such as Surathkal to APMC, Kuloor to A.J. Hospital, and Nantur to Padil. Furthermore, the project will prioritize the removal of overgrown vegetation encroaching upon the highway, thorough cleaning operations along the roadside, comprehensive maintenance of roadside areas, and the implementation of enhanced highway safety measures designed to mitigate risks and improve overall traffic safety.

In response to this significant development, MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta expressed his satisfaction, emphasizing the pressing need for these improvements. “The highways connecting to the New Mangalore Port have been plagued by numerous problems and challenges, impeding the smooth and safe movement of goods vehicles and impacting the safety of all road users due to persistent inadequate maintenance,” he stated. “NMPRCL’s initiative to invite tenders for the necessary works, prioritizing the proper maintenance of these highways and the safety of vehicle users, is a crucial step forward.”

Capt. Chowta further emphasized the vital role of robust infrastructure in supporting economic growth and facilitating efficient trade. “The development of essential infrastructure on these highways will significantly improve the smooth and safe movement of cargo vehicles and benefit the general public. This will undoubtedly boost the economic activities of Mangalore city, which is widely recognized as the commercial gateway of the state,” he added.

The MP highlighted the commitment of the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to prioritize infrastructure development, including road networks, across the country. However, he acknowledged that the renovation of highways connecting New Mangalore Port and the implementation of safety measures had been delayed due to funding constraints.

“After being elected as an MP, I took a keen interest in this matter and engaged in discussions with the relevant ministry to explore avenues for revamping these critical highways. I am pleased to announce that the repair work on these highways will commence soon,” Capt. Chowta stated. He concluded by expressing his sincere gratitude to Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari and the dedicated officials within the Highway Department for their support and collaboration in bringing this essential project to fruition. The upcoming commencement of the Surathkal-BC Road highway development is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, improve traffic flow, and bolster economic activity in the region.



