Surathkal harassment allegation: Young woman attempts suicide, claims police took no action

Surathkal: A young woman who filed a complaint with the police alleging that a man had threatened her via Messenger has reportedly attempted suicide, claiming she did not receive justice. She is currently hospitalized in a private hospital in the city.

The woman runs a shop in the Idya Sadashiv Nagar area of Surathkal, and it is reported that the accused man resides nearby and is named Sharik.

According to the allegations, the man had been sending obscene messages through Facebook Messenger, inviting her for sexual acts and threatening her that he would dismember her if she resisted. The woman is said to have filed a complaint with Surathkal police two days before the incident.

Following her complaint, the police summoned the accused man, his family, several local leaders, and the woman’s family to the police station for questioning. It is reported that after questioning, the police found no evidence that the man had sent any messages and allowed him to go home.

Frustrated that the police had not taken any action despite her complaint, the young woman reportedly wrote a death note late Thursday night and attempted suicide by ingesting approximately ten tablets of Dolo 650 around 3:30 AM. However, around 8 AM, she began experiencing stomach pain and informed her family that she had swallowed the tablets to commit suicide. Her family immediately admitted her to a private hospital in Surathkal. Following medical advice, she was transferred to a private hospital in Kankanady and treated in the ICU. It is currently reported that the young woman has escaped life-threatening danger and is recovering.

A case has been registered at the Surathkal police station in connection with the incident, and the police have reportedly intensified their investigation.