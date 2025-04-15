Surathkal: One Dead, One Missing After Drowning Incident at NITK Beach

Surathkal: A tragic incident occurred at NITK Beach in Surathkal on Tuesday evening, resulting in the death of one young man and the disappearance of another. The incident, reported to the Surathkal police station, involved two individuals who were swept away by a strong wave while visiting the beach.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Dhyan Banjan, son of Vivekananda Banjan. Aneesh Kulal, a 15-year-old son of Umesh Kulal and originally from Surinje but currently residing in Mumbai, remains missing.

According to reports, Dhyan and Aneesh were part of a group of ten family members who traveled from Mumbai to attend a wedding ceremony at the residence of the Prakhyat family in Surinje. The group had visited NITK Beach for a recreational outing. Witnesses stated that Dhyan and Aneesh were playing in the water when they were caught off guard by a large wave and pulled out to sea.

Alert lifeguards promptly responded to the emergency, rescuing Dhyan Banjan and transporting him to a hospital in Surathkal. He was unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival. A search operation is currently underway for Aneesh Kulal, involving local police, fire department personnel, and specialized rescue teams.

The visiting family members had arrived to attend the marriage of the eldest brother’s daughter in the Prakhyat family. A Mehndi ceremony was held on Monday, with the wedding scheduled to take place in Moodbidri on Wednesday. The sudden tragedy has brought profound grief and shock to the family and the surrounding community. Authorities are continuing their search efforts and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.