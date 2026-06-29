Suratkal Police Crack Chain-Snatching Cases; Accused Arrested, Stolen Gold Recovered

Mangaluru: In a swift and coordinated operation, Suratkal Police have solved two chain-snatching cases reported within the limits of Suratkal Police Station by arresting the accused and recovering the stolen gold ornaments in full.

According to police sources, the first incident took place at around 2.00 a.m. on June 26, 2026, at Azad Nagar 2nd Block, Chokkabettu. The victim, Jaheed, was asleep in her bedroom when an unidentified person allegedly snatched her mangalsutra through a window. As she attempted to resist the theft, a portion of the ornament broke off and remained at the scene, while the accused fled with the remaining part of the mangalsutra, valued at approximately ₹20,000.

A case was registered at Suratkal Police Station as Crime No. 78/2026 under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The second incident occurred between 5.00 a.m. and 5.15 a.m. on June 27, 2026, at Chokkabettu 8th Block. In this case, Fayaz had left home to offer morning prayers at a mosque after securing the front door. During his absence, an unidentified person allegedly entered the house and proceeded to the bedroom, where Mrs. Aprina was asleep. The intruder allegedly snatched her gold chain, which broke during the incident. The accused escaped with a portion of the ornament worth around ₹1 lakh, while the remaining piece of the chain and its pendant were left behind. A separate case was registered as Crime No. 79/2026 under Sections 305 and 304 of the BNS.

Acting on credible intelligence, Suratkal Police arrested the accused, identified as Mohammed Abdul Jaffer (28), a resident of 2nd Block, Katipalla, Suratkal, near the State Bank in Mangaluru, on June 29, 2026. Police also recovered all the stolen gold ornaments connected with both cases. The recovered jewellery was found to be in its original condition.

Police further stated that Mohammed Abdul Jaffer has been involved in previous criminal cases. These include Suratkal Police Station Crime No. 36/2025 under Sections 326(F), 324(5), 352, 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS, and Urwa Police Station Crime No. 123/2018 under Sections 341, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.