Orange Alert Issued for Coastal Karnataka Till July 6; Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Likely

Udupi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru, have issued an Orange Alert for the coastal districts of Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next seven days, from June 30 to July 6.

In response to the forecast, the Udupi District Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory urging residents to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines during the period of adverse weather.

According to the advisory, the public, including children and labourers, should avoid venturing outdoors during heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms. Residents have been advised to remain indoors as much as possible and take shelter in safe buildings until weather conditions improve. Farmers have also been urged to suspend agricultural activities during the warning period to prevent accidents and minimise exposure to weather-related risks.

Tourists, fishermen, and members of the public have been strictly advised not to enter rivers, water bodies, or the sea during this period. Authorities have warned that rough sea conditions and strong winds could make these areas extremely hazardous.

Residents have also been cautioned to stay away from dangerous trees, electric poles, and snapped power lines. They have been advised not to stand near weak or dilapidated buildings or beneath trees, as strong winds may cause branches to fall or structures to collapse. In addition, citizens are encouraged to trim hazardous tree branches near their homes to minimise the risk of property damage and injury.

The advisory further states that continuous heavy rainfall may increase the likelihood of landslides in vulnerable areas. Residents living in such locations have been instructed to contact their respective Tahsildar’s offices or Gram Panchayat officials and, if necessary, relocate to the nearest relief centre well in advance.

With heavy rain and strong winds expected to persist throughout the coming week, the Disaster Management Authority has appealed to the public to remain indoors whenever possible. Those residing in weak or unsafe structures have been advised to shift to nearby relief centres as a precautionary measure.

For assistance and emergency information, the public may contact the District Disaster Management Control Room on the toll-free number 1077 or 0820-2574802. Residents may also contact their respective Tahsildar’s offices: Udupi – 0820-2520417, Kundapur – 08254-230357, Karkala – 08258-230201, Kaup – 0820-2551444, Brahmavar – 0820-2560494, Byndoor – 08254-251657, Hebri – 08253-250201, or the Udupi City Municipal Council helpline at 0820-2520306.

The advisory was issued by Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Swaroopa T.K., as authorities continue to closely monitor the evolving weather situation.