Surbhi Chandna ‘catches hold of her husband’ for mid-week dinner date

Mumbai: Actress Surbhi Chandna, who is known for ‘Naagin 5’, ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and others, stepped out for a dinner date with her husband Karan Sharma.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a video and two pictures of herself and her husband enjoying their meal.

The first video shows the actress treating her husband with Mumbai’s iconic snack Vada Paav, and patti samosa. Surbhi rolled the camera as Karan was busy relishing the snacks.

She wrote on the video: “Deserve karta hai mera pati (my husband deserves it).”

As she recorded the video, Karan can be seen telling her: “I’m busy.”

The second picture in the Story has the couple in the frame. She used Doja Cat’s track ‘Kiss Me More’ in her Instagram Story as she posed with Karan giving her a peck on her head. She wrote on the picture: “Finally caught hold of my husband for a dinner date mid-week.”

The last picture in the Stories is of a thin crust pizza topped with jalapenos and black olive with a generous amount of cheese.

Surbhi and Karan were in a relationship since 2010. They finally tied the nuptial knot after dating for 13 years on March 2, 2024 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Jaipur.