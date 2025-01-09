Surrendered Maoists likely to be produced before Karnataka court

Bengaluru: The surrendered Maoists are likely to be produced before the court after completing the formalities, sources stated on Thursday.

The four women Maoists have been brought to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) premises in Bengaluru from the Mahila Santhwana Centre, while the two surrendered male Maoists are being kept in a special cell at the FSL.

Sources said the authorities are likely to produce all six surrendered Maoists before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in connection with the cases against them. Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police Balaji Singh from the Koppa Division in Chikkamagaluru district has been deputed to investigate the surrendered Maoists.

Sources further revealed that the probe will initially focus on the recovery of arms and weapons from the surrendered Maoists. When they surrendered, they did not lay down their arms and instead symbolically presented their green uniforms to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The surrendered Maoists have yet to hand over their arms and weapons. Authorities have gathered information about their possession of dangerous weapons. Sources stated that the authorities are likely to confiscate these arms and weapons in the day. Deputy Superintendent of Police Balaji Singh is travelling to Bengaluru to question the Maoists, sources added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday welcomed the surrendered Maoists into the mainstream by offering them roses and copies of the Indian Constitution at his home office, ‘Krishna’, in Bengaluru.

With the surrender of the six Maoists, the Congress-led government has declared Karnataka a Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-free state.

Mundagaru Latha from Mundagaru in Sringeri; Vanajakshi from Balehole in Kalasa; Sundari from Kutluru near Mangaluru; Marappa Jayanna Aroli from Raichur; Vasantha T. aka Ramesh from Tamil Nadu; and T.N. Jeesha from Kerala surrendered in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to police sources, Mundagaru Latha faces 85 cases, Sundari 71, Marappa Aroli 50, Vanajakshi 29, Vasantha 8, and Jeesha 17 cases.

The Karnataka BJP has questioned the Congress government in the state for offering royal treatment to Maoists and facilitating their surrender.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Chikkamagaluru has ordered the release of a Rs 3 lakh subsidy for each of the surrendered Maoists under the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation scheme for Left-Wing Extremists.



