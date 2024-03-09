Sushma V, Awarded with PhD degree

Mangaluru: Sushma V, Assistant Professor of MBA Dept. at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Management by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi for her thesis titled ‘Skill Assessment for Management students to enhance their employability, a comparative study’.

She did her doctoral study under the guidance of Dr. Vishal Samartha, Professor & Director-MBA Program, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru.

She is a Certified Master Skills Trainer by BOSCH and Skill India, Govt. of India as well as the founder of Sahyadri HR Solutions LLP. She is the wife of Mr Kannan Nair, Business Development Manager, ACE Promoters & Developers, Mangaluru and the proud daughter of Mr V Suresh Kumar and Mitha.



