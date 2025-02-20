Suspicious deaths: Man found hanging, woman strangled in car in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka police recovered the bodies of a couple under suspicious circumstances from Dasarahalli village in the communally-sensitive Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that the couple was from Bengaluru. The body of the young woman was found inside a car, while the young man’s body was discovered hanging from a tree branch close to the vehicle.

The couple, aged between 25 and 30 years, were found under mysterious circumstances. The police found signs of strangulation on the woman’s neck, and the man had reportedly used a dupatta to hang himself.

However, authorities suspect foul play, as the dupatta may not have been strong enough to support the man’s weight. Additionally, two wheels of the vehicle were found stuck in a small pit beside the road, raising further doubts. The police are investigating whether there was any external involvement in the incident.

The car, which has a Bengaluru registration number, is a yellow-board vehicle. Police suspect that the man may have been a driver from Magadi town near Bengaluru, but no information has been gathered about the woman so far. The identities of both deceased individuals are yet to be confirmed.

Chikkamagaluru Rural police have visited the scene and are conducting an investigation. The police have not recovered a suicide note and gathering information about missing complaints lodged by the parents of the deceased.

This case seems to be on the lines of another such incident, where a 20-year-old student and her 25-year-old boyfriend, who were missing for three days, were found dead in a lake on NICE Road in Talaghattapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru on July 3, 2024.

Anjana pursuing BBA and Srikanth, were said to be in a relationship, which was opposed by their families.

The duo left behind a suicide note owning responsibility for the extreme step.

Both families had filed a missing complaint with the police. The incident had come to light when passers-by found the bodies floating in the lake and informed the police.



