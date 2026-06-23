Syama Prasad Mookerjee was an era in himself: Delhi CM pays floral tributes on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, along with several BJP leaders, paid floral tributes and planted saplings on the death anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Today is a day to remember the noble soul who sowed the seed of the BJP, which has now grown into a mighty banyan tree. That personality was an era in himself; we are merely a fraction of it. He was an entire book, while we are just a word.”

She further said, “He sacrificed his ministerial position at the Centre and worked tirelessly in national interest. He was a leader who laid down his life for the unity and integrity of the country. This year also marks his 125th birth anniversary. On his death anniversary, we should all take a pledge to fulfill our duties towards the development of the nation.”

Speaking to IANS, Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “He was a great visionary who dedicated his life to Hinduism and to the nation. We pay our heartfelt tributes to him. He resigned from his ministerial post for the sake of the country, and that was a remarkable sacrifice.”

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said, “Today, we pay tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and stood firmly for the country’s unity and integrity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to promoting cultural nationalism is inspired by Dr. Mookerjee’s ideals.”

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said, “Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He made the ultimate sacrifice to keep India united. That sacrifice found fulfillment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Articles 370 and 35A. As a result, Jammu and Kashmir became fully integrated with India, and the Constitution of India now applies directly to the Union Territory.”

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, “I offer my heartfelt tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee — the steadfast guardian of Indian unity, identity, and nationalism. His life demonstrated that ‘Nation First’ is not merely a slogan; it is a vision and a way of life.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “Today marks the martyrdom day of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He was detained and injured while entering Kashmir without a permit, which eventually led to his death. We remember his sacrifice and pay our respects to him. The greatest tribute to his legacy can be seen in West Bengal and across the country.”