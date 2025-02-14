Synodal Church with Greater Lay Participation is the Need of the Hour – Bishop Robert

Bangalore: In a call to action for the Church, Bishop Robert M. Miranda underscored the necessity of a Synodal Church that actively involves laypeople during the Proclamation Commission Review Meeting held at the Subodhana Pastoral Centre in Bangalore. He articulated the belief that the integration of lay voices into decision-making processes is pivotal for uncovering innovative paths for evangelization and outreach.

Bishop Robert urged Church leaders to undergo a transformative shift in their approach, emphasizing the importance of engaging the laity not merely as recipients of Church services but as vital contributors to its mission. “Greater lay participation is not just beneficial, but essential for the Church’s mission in today’s world,” he remarked.

Bishop Robert presided over the gathering. It included notable diocesan secretaries, such as Fr. Anil Joel Prasad, Coordinator of the Karnataka Regional Pastoral Planning and Integration Commission (KRPPIC), and Fr. Maxim Dias, Regional Secretary. The meeting featured presentations from diocesan secretaries outlining their respective pastoral activities, followed by the dissemination of the Regional Pastoral Plan. The Year Plan for 2025 was also presented and received unanimous approval from the attendees.

The Proclamation Commission, dedicated to promoting evangelization and enhancing pastoral outreach within the region, marked this meeting as a significant advancement towards fulfilling its mission. Bishop Robert’s call for a more inclusive Church is poised to encourage a more vibrant and responsive ecclesiastical community that embraces the contributions of its lay members.

Fr. Maxim Dias, Regional Secretary, Proclamation Commission