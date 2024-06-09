T20 World Cup: Toss will be very crucial in India-Pak match at New York, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi: Former cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that the toss will play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, the drop-in pitch made the headlines with ICC assuring the “best possible” surface for the remainder of the matches at the venue. Both teams had a contrasting start to their campaigns in the showpiece tournament.

Rohit Sharma-led side outclassed Ireland to start the tournament on high while the last edition’s runners-up Pakistan lost to co-host USA in Dallas in their tournament opener.

On an unpredictable and tricky surface, Chopra feels that Men in Blue will head to the clash as favourites with a 6-1 winning record in the T20 World Cups against Babar Azam & Co.

“There will be pressure (on both teams). Pakistan are generally a dangerous side when they’re wounded and that’s exactly how they’re right now after losing to the USA. If they lose to India, their campaign will be as good as over. You’ve to be really careful. The toss will be very crucial at this (New York) surface but I still feel that India should start as favourites because our team is a lot better than theirs,” Chopra told IANS on the eve of the mega-blockbuster fixture.

He further added that all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s dual role in batting and bowling will be key for the 2007 champions.

“There will be a lot more focus on Indian bowlers as the conditions are favourable for them. Hardik Pandya could be the trump card player with the ball and with the bat,” Chopra added.

Barring the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai, Pakistan have never registered a win against India in the tournament.