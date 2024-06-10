T20 World Cup: ‘What should I say?’, Waqar speechless after Pakistan’s loss to India

New York,: Former Pakistan fast-bowler Waqar Younis has slammed the Babar Azam-led side for their six-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup clash, saying what can he comment if the team can’t win despite bowling out the opposition for 119.

In the chase of 120, Pakistan were 72/2 at the end of 12 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman at the crease. But with the duo being dismissed in quick succession, Pakistan were strangled under pressure by India, as rest of the batters failed to rise to the occasion and ended up at 113/7.

“I think India gave Pakistan a good chance of winning this game by batting poorly. They could have easily put up maybe 140-150. Losing those seven wickets right at the end didn’t really help. However, India is such a good balanced side.

“If they don’t bat well, they know they have got (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Siraj, Ravindra (Jadeja) – they have their bowling and fielding also really covered, which makes them a super team.

“Pakistan – if you can’t win this game, what should I say? This was given to you on a plate and Pakistan really spilled it. It was a horrible performance by the Pakistani batters. There were a few partnerships in the beginning but they couldn’t really finish the game,” said Waqar to Star Sports after the match.

He also felt wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan shouldn’t have gone across the line against Jasprit Bumrah, a move which backfired hugely as he was castled, that set the charge for India to roar back and win the match, which is now the lowest successful total they have defended in Men’s T20Is.

“The game was in the hand, it was run-a-ball. That shot from Mohammad Rizwan was very ordinary, and when he played that shot and got out, I knew something special was going to happen because we know Bumrah and Siraj’s capabilities,” he added.

Similar views were echoed by legendary left-arm fast-bowler Wasim Akram. “They have been playing cricket for 10 years, and I can’t teach them. Rizwan has no game awareness. He should have known that Bumrah was given the ball to take wickets and that the wise thing would have been to play his deliveries cautiously. But Rizwan went for a big shot and lost his wicket.”

With Pakistan on the brink of early exit, Akram directed his anger towards batters Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed. “Iftikhar Ahmed knows one shot on the leg side. He has been a part of the team for years but doesn’t know how to bat. I can’t go and tell about the game awareness to Fakhar Zaman. Pakistani players think that if they don’t perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them. It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team.”

Akram signed off by revealing captain Babar Azam and left-arm fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi are not on talking terms since the change of captaincy done earlier this year. “There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home.”