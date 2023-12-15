Take action against BJP MP Pratap Simha: K’taka Cong writes to LS Speaker



Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Congress on Friday wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking strict action against Pratap Simha, the BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu seat, who provided the passes to the accused in Parliament security breach case.

The letter signed by Congress spokesperson and former MLC, Ramesh Babu says, “The Hon’ble speaker is the head of the Lok Sabha and its representative. The Speaker is the custodian of Lok Sabha and he is the guardian of the powers and privileges of the members. The Parliament of India is considered custodian of the General Public and Democracy. As Speaker of Lok Sabha, Speaker has to ensure security of the members.

“In the meanwhile it is the bounded duty of the central government to maintain law and order. If the central Government cannot keep parliament secure, then they cannot keep the country and people safe.

“BJP MP of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Pratapa Simha has provided passes to the accused who entered into the Lok Sabha and caused a security breach. It seems that Pratap Simha also provided passes to the same accused in previous occasions also.

“On prima facie it is admitted and established that BJP MP provided the pass to the culprit. In this heinous crime of “National Security” and conspiracy of Parliament attack, so far the speaker’s office has not proceeded against the MP who provided the passes to the accused.

“December 13 of 2023 is another black day in the history of the Indian Parliament. We have not learnt a lesson from the 2001 attack on the Parliament. This case or incident is different from old attacks and people of India want to know about the conspiracy of the incident.

“We also expect justice and action against the persons who are all involved in the conspiracy to attack Parliament. Before full and detailed enquiry, to facilitate transparent enquiry it is just and necessary to suspend the Member of Parliament who has provided passes to the accused to enter into the Parliament.

“The security breach happened due to passes provided to the accused. Hence I request your good self to proceed against BJP MP Pratap Simha and expel him from the Lok Sabha till completion of the enquiry or remaining term of the Lok Sabha in the interest of Nation.”

Ramesh Babu along with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary M. Laxman in a joint press conference at the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru spoke about the letter

Laxman demanded that a probe should be conducted under the monitoring of the Chief Justice of India.



