Tamil Maanila Congress quits NDA, vows independent course to rebuild party in TN

Chennai: In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) on Sunday announced its decision to part ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying the move would enable the party to focus on strengthening its organisational base and expanding its independent political presence in the State.

The decision was announced by TMC(M) president G.K. Vasan after a meeting of the party’s executive committee in Chennai. While declaring the exit from the BJP-led alliance, Vasan stressed that the party’s decision was not driven by any ideological disagreement or political conflict with its allies.

“We have no differences of opinion with the BJP, the AIADMK, or any other parties in the alliance. The decision has been taken solely to strengthen the Tamil Maanila Congress as an independent political movement,” he said. According to Vasan, party functionaries felt that being part of an alliance often limited their responsibilities and organisational initiatives at the grassroots level.

The leadership believed that functioning independently would provide greater opportunities for cadre mobilisation and party expansion across Tamil Nadu. At the same time, Vasan acknowledged the practical importance of electoral alliances in Tamil Nadu politics.

“Alliances are necessary during elections, but at this stage our focus is on rebuilding and strengthening the party,” he said. The former Union Minister also admitted that the alliance of which the TMC(M) was a part had failed to achieve electoral success in recent years.

The AIADMK-led NDA was pushed to the third position in the recently concluded Assembly elections, prompting introspection among alliance partners.

“The TMC(M) is leaving the NDA while maintaining cordial and friendly relations with all its allies,” Vasan added, expressing confidence that the move would help the party regain political relevance.

Founded in 1996 by veteran Congress leader G.K. Moopanar, the Tamil Maanila Congress emerged after a split from the Indian National Congress over the latter’s alliance with the AIADMK under J. Jayalalithaa. Riding a wave of public support, the TMC(M) became a major political force in Tamil Nadu and played a key role in the DMK-led alliance’s sweeping victory in the 1996 elections.

Following Moopanar’s death in 2001, the party underwent several political realignments before being revived under the leadership of his son, G.K. Vasan. The TMC(M) becomes the first constituent of the AIADMK-led NDA to formally exit the alliance after the recent Assembly elections.