Tamil Nadu breaks Mixed 4x100m Medley record in 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024

Mangaluru: Action continued on the second day of the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024 with renowned names shining across the 9 final events held at the International Aquatic Complex in Yemmekere, Mangaluru. The Mixed 4x100m Medley saw Tamil Nadu’s Pramiti Gnanasekaran, Danush Suresh, B Bendection Rohit, and Deeksha Sivakumar create a new record of 4:05.30 (NR). The record, clocking 4:06.84, was previously held by Maharashtra, created in 2023. This time around Rishabh Anupam Das, Saanvi Deshwal, Mihir Ambre, and Aditi Satish Hegde represented Maharashtra and finished second with 4:07.14.

Vritti Agarwal, representing Telangana, took the lead in the initial laps of the Women’s 1500m Freestyle and held on to touch the pads at 17:45.63. Karnataka’s Shirin followed her in second place with a time of 17:50.61.

Karnataka‘s Aneesh S Gowda broke away in the very first lap of the Men’s 800m Freestyle and was the first to finish with a time of 8:20.01. He was followed by Dharshan S, also from Karnataka, who finished in 8:27.69.

The Women’s 200m Medley saw Manvai Varma, from Karnataka, lead through the first 150m of the race by staying ahead of the pack in butterfly, backstroke, and breaststroke before Tamil Nadu’s Shreenithi Natesan and Karnataka’s Hashika Ramachandra pulled ahead of her in the last 50m, freestyle lap to finish first and second respectively, clocking 2:25.52 and 2:25.84.

The Men’s 200m Medley saw Vinayak Vijay, from Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), and Sridhar Siva, from Karnataka, trade marginal leads in the last lap and claim the top two spots. Vinayak Vijay finished first with 2:07.73, while Sridhar Siva clocked 2:08.31 to come in second.

The Women’s 100m Freestyle was a neck-to-neck race that ended with Bihar’s Mahi Swetraj touching the pads first at 58.54 while Shivangi Sarma, from RSPB, and Aditi Satish Hegde, from Maharashtra, both finished in second place with 59.17.

The Men’s 100m Freestyle, one of the closest affairs of the Senior National Aquatic Championships so far, saw Karnataka’s Srihari Natraj narrowly claim the top spot with a time of 50.59. Following him closely behind was Anand As, from Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), who clocked 50.77.

In the Women’s 50m Breaststroke Punjab’s Avni Chhabra led the pack by a hair’s breadth and finished first with 33.76. Chahat Arora, also from Punjab, was milliseconds behind her and finished second at 33.80.

The Men’s 50m Breaststroke saw Karnataka’s Vidith S Shankar secure a narrow first-place finish with 28.62. Almost alongside him was M S Yadesh Babu, from Tamil Nadu, who clocked 28.67.

Tamil Nadu took the initial lead in the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle, Maharashtra and RSPB were following closely but Tamil Nadu rushed ahead in the penultimate round and built a significant lead. However, Maharashtra, forced themselves into contention in the last lap, recovering a huge deficit and stealing the first place with Deepti Raghunath Tilak, Heer Gitesh Shah, Aditi Satish Hegde, Rishabh Anupam Das clocking 3:43.13. Adhithya Bala Ponni K, B Bendection Rohit, and Deeksha Sivakumar from Tamil Nadu followed in second with 3:43.85.

Results:

Men –

800m Freestyle

1. Aneesh S Gowda Karnataka 8:20.01

2. Dharshan S Karnataka 8:27.69

3. Sampath Kumar Yadav Gotteti Andhra Pradesh 8:28.35

200m Medley

1. Vinayak Vijay SSCB 2:07.73

2. Siva Sridhar Karnataka 2:08.31

3. Yug Chelani Rajasthan 2:08.95

100m Freestyle

1. Srihari Natara Karnataka 50.59

2. Anand As SSCB 50.77

3. Rishabh Anupam Das Maharashtra 51.71

50m Breaststroke

1. Vidith S Shankar Karnataka 28.62

2. M S Yadesh Babu Tamil Nadu 28.67

3. Danush Suresh Tamil Nadu 28.63

Women –

1500m Freestyle

1. Vritti Agarwal Telangana 17:45.63

2. Shirin Karnataka 17:50.61

3. Bhavya Sachdeva Delhi 18:00.28

200m Medley

1. Shreenithi Natesan Tamil Nadu 2:25.52

2. Hashika Ramachandra Karnataka 2:25.84

3. Manavi Varma Karnataka 2:26.81

100m Freestyle

1. Mahi Swetraj Bihar 58.54

2. Shivangi Sarma RSPB 59.17

2. Aditi Satish Hegde Maharashtra 59.17

50m Breaststroke

1. Avni Chhabra Punjab 33.76

2. Chahat Arora Punjab 33.80

3. Harshitha Jayaram RSPB 34.09

Mixed –

4x 100m Medley

1. pramiti gnanasekaran, Danush Suresh, B Bendection Rohit, Deeksha Sivakumar Tamil Nadu 4:05.30 (NR)

2. Rishabh Anupam Das, Saanvi Deshwal, Mihir Ambre, Aditi Satish Hegde Maharasthra 4:07.14

3. Soumyajit Saha, Anoop Augustine, Astha Choudhary, Shivangi Sarma RSPB 4:07.95

4x 100m Freestyle

1. Deepti Raghunath Tilak, Heer Gitesh Shah, Aditi Satish Hegde, Rishabh Anupam Das Maharashtra 3:43.13

2. Adhithya Bala Ponni K, B Bendection Rohit, Deeksha Sivakumar Tamil Nadu 3:43.85

3. Pavan Gupta M S, Shivangi Sarma, Avantika Sudhir Chavan, Sathya Sai Krishnan M RSPB 3:44.74



