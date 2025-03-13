Tamil Nadu budget 2025-26 to be presented on March 14

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, will present the state Budget for 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, March 14.

The Budget Session will begin at 9:30 am in the assembly hall of the Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex at Fort St. George, Chennai.

Following the Budget presentation, the House’s Business Advisory Committee will convene to decide the duration of the session.

Additionally, the state government will present the Agriculture Budget for 2025-26 on Saturday, March 15.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has outlined three major challenges facing the state, including natural disasters, rapid urbanisation and an ageing population.

The state has faced severe natural calamities, leading to loss of lives, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to livelihoods.

The financial burden of disaster relief and restoration has significantly affected funds allocated for development and welfare programmes.

CM Stalin urged the Finance Commission to ensure sufficient funding for states like Tamil Nadu to manage disaster recovery effectively.

The state’s growing urban population has increased the demand for infrastructure, public services, and housing, necessitating significant budgetary allocations.

Tamil Nadu has one of the highest ageing populations in the country.

The state’s average age currently stands at 36.4 years, significantly higher than states like Uttar Pradesh.

By the time the 16th Finance Commission completes its tenure, this is expected to rise to 38.5 years, making Tamil Nadu the state with the largest elderly population.

This demographic shift poses economic challenges, as it reduces the benefits the state has historically received based on population while increasing the need for social welfare measures for senior citizens.

The government will also present the advance demands for grants for 2025-26 and the final supplementary demands for grants for 2024-25 in the Assembly on March 21.

One of the major topics of discussion in the House is expected to be the alleged lack of significant allocations for Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Political parties are likely to debate the issue, questioning the Centre’s funding priorities.

Additionally, the National Education Policy (NEP) and related issues, such as the Samagra Shiksha and PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), are expected to be discussed, with strong sentiments expected to be expressed by various political parties.

While major announcements are anticipated from the ruling DMK, the Opposition, led by the AIADMK, is expected to raise concerns about the law-and-order situation, increasing cases of sexual offenses against women and children, and the alleged harassment of senior women police officers.

An important announcement regarding the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme is also expected.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recently hinted at expanding the initiative to benefit more women.

Among the critical sectors that require attention in the Budget is transportation. Trade unions in the transport sector have urged the government to allocate additional funds to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for its modernisation and long-term sustainability.

Another major demand is the implementation of the 15th wage settlement for transport workers.

The workforce is also expecting the Budget to address pending dues, including Provident Fund (PF), Gratuity, and Dearness Allowance (DA).

The Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 is expected to introduce key financial measures to address these pressing issues while balancing economic growth and welfare initiatives.