Tanzania’s ruling party wins landslide victory in civic polls

Dar Es Salaam: Tanzania’s ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), won a landslide victory by securing 99.01 per cent of village chairperson positions in local government elections held on Wednesday, an official has announced.

Minister of State Mohamed Mchengerwa, who is in charge of the polls, said elections were conducted for 12,271 out of the 12,280 available chairperson positions.

CCM secured 12,150 positions, accounting for 99.01 per cent, while the main opposition party Chadema won 97 positions, representing 0.79 per cent, Mchengerwa told a news conference.

In village council elections, CCM won 229,075 out of 230,882 seats, equating to 99.31 per cent, according to Mchengerwa, Xinhua news agency reported.

“These results reflect the confidence that citizens have in CCM’s ability to lead and deliver on its promises,” the official said.