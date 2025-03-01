Telangana CM thanks PM Modi for approval to Warangal Airport

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of the state for the approval given to Mamnoor Airport in Warangal.

The Chief Minister also thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Earlier, during an interaction with media at Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy said he had been regularly taking up this issue with the Prime Minister and had also made a request to Ram Mohan Naidu.

The Civil Aviation Minister gave his nod for the development of Mamnoor Airport, which is expected to strengthen regional air connectivity in Telangana. The approval followed the one-time waiver of the exclusivity clause by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).

“Warangal has immense potential to become a major regional hub. We are committed to ensuring this project moves swiftly, bringing new opportunities for trade, tourism, and local employment,” the Civil Aviation Minister said.

The Chief Minister in a letter to Ram Mohan Naidu on November 5, 2024, reiterated the state’s support for their airport’s development under the UDAN scheme, in collaboration with AAI.

The state has already initiated land acquisition, allocating Rs 205 crore for 280.30 acres, ensuring the airport can handle Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 category aircraft, according to a statement from the office of the Minister of Civil Aviation.

Responding to the state’s request for expedited action, Minister Naidu secured a no-objection certificate from GMR Hyderabad Airport, confirming the waiver of the 150 km exclusivity restriction under Clause 5.2 of the concession agreement. The NOC, however, applies solely to Mamnoor Airport and will not affect future projects within the exclusivity zone.

The AAI has initiated infrastructure planning, with the green signal to proceed upon receiving necessary regulatory approvals.

The operationalisation of Warangal Airport is expected to be a game-changer for Telangana, fostering regional development, tourism and trade opportunities.

“The airport is more than just infrastructure – it’s a gateway to growth and prosperity for Warangal and beyond,” the minister added.