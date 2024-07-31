Telangana CM welcomes newly-appointed Governor Varma

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accorded a warm welcome to newly-appointed Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on his arrival in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister received him at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Varma, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, is set to take oath as the governor on Wednesday evening.

He also received the guard of honour from the armed police personnel.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Jitender, officials of the three wings of armed forces, government advisor H. Venugopal Rao and other officials welcomed Varma.

Varma was appointed as the Governor on July 27. He succeeded C. P. Radhakrishnan, who was appointed new Governor of Maharashtra.

Radhakrishnan had been holding the additional charge of Telangana, along with Jharkhand since March.

Radhakrishnan took oath as the Governor of Telangana on March 20. He was also discharging functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan was given additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry after Tamilisai Soundararajan’s resignation.

Jishnu Dev Varma will be the fourth Governor of Telangana. Interestingly, all three Governors of Telangana since the state’s formation in 2014 are from Tamil Nadu. ESL Narasimhan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Radhakrishnan all were from Tamil Nadu.

Varma, who joined the BJP from Congress in 1993, served as the Deputy CM of Tripura from 2018 to 2023. He also held the responsibilities of Power, Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, Finance, Planning, Science and Technology and Environment ministries.

He lost the Assembly election in 2023 from Charilam in the Sepahijala district.