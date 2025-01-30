Telangana Guv, CM Reddy pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and some of his Cabinet colleagues on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

They offered floral tributes at Bapu Ghat at Langer Houz here, where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed at the confluence of Musi and Esi rivers.

The Governor and Chief Minister paid their respects at the ‘samadhi’ and later showered petals on the statue of the ‘Father of the Nation’.

They also attended an all-religion prayer meet held on the occasion.

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, P. Srinivasa Reddy, T. Nageswara Rao and Konda Surekha, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Dr Jitender, Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and others were present.

While paying tributes, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said Mahatma Gandhi taught ‘satyagrah’ to humanity and led the non-violent struggle for Independence.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, too, paid tributes to the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, on Martyrs’ Day.

“The day marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, whose leadership and dedication towards non-violence played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for Independence. His teachings continue to inspire generations to build a just and equitable world,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. He said the ‘Father of the Nation’ called non-violence the highest virtue and his teachings are still relevant.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also paid his tributes. “On the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, I pay my sincere tributes to the ‘Father of the Nation’, Mahatma Gandhi. His principles of truth and non-violence led India to freedom and continue to inspire us all. Guided by his principles, I reaffirm our government’s commitment towards realising the vision of Gram Swaraj in the state of Andhra Pradesh,” he posted on X