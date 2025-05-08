Temples across Karnataka offer special prayers for success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, armed forces’ well-being

Bengaluru: Temples across Karnataka offered special prayers on Thursday morning to deities, celebrating the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and praying for the well-being of Indian armed forces personnel, following directives from the Congress-led government in the state.

More than 34,000 temples fall under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department and the Karnataka government had issued orders to conduct special prayers in temples across the state to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The priests conducted special worship in the name of the Indian armed forces and soldiers and ‘Sankalpa puja’ was performed to strengthen and protect the soldiers.

In many temples across the North Karnataka region, a ‘mangalsutra (sacred necklace symbolising marital commitment)’ was placed before the deity as part of the rituals.

Special prayers and offerings were held, invoking divine blessings for the nation’s defenders.

Special arrangements were made for prayers for the well-being and strength of the Indian Army at the historic Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Bengaluru between 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m., and at the famous Banashankari Temple in Bengaluru between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, said on Wednesday in Bengaluru that he had directed temples across the state to hold special prayers to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and the Endowment Department issued a circular in this regard.

The circular stated, “The Indian armed forces have successfully carried out attacks on terrorist camps under the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.”

Minister Ramalinga Reddy also conveyed his appreciation for the Indian armed forces and commending the soldiers for the strikes.

The circular ordered that special prayers be held in the name of Indian soldiers, praying for the strength and well-being of the Indian Army, in all temples under the Muzrai Department in Karnataka.

The circular further stated that the Minister’s directions must be followed strictly and without fail.

Meanwhile, BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, along with a large number of BJP workers, offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Bengaluru on Thursday for the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said, “Operation Sindoor was launched due to the strong decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate terrorists and destroy their hideouts and shelters. We have prayed for Bharat’s success in the battle against terrorism.”

“We also prayed for the strength and protection of our soldiers. The whole world is watching India, because terrorism is not limited to us — countries across the globe are suffering due to it. We have prayed for an end to terrorism,” he added.

“I have directed all party workers at the district, mandal, and taluk levels to organise special prayers on Thursday and Friday for the success of our armed forces in this battle against terrorism,” Vijayendra said.

When asked about possible retaliation, he stated, “Let Pakistan launch any attack, Indian armed forces have the capacity to face it.”



