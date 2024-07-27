Ten Hag eyes more signings as United prepare for ‘survival of fittest’ season

London: As Manchester United gear up for a challenging Premier League season, manager Erik ten Hag remains hopeful for further additions to his squad. The team aims to build on the momentum from their FA Cup victory over Manchester City last season and push for a top-four finish, despite injury setbacks.

United has already bolstered their ranks with the signings of central defender Lenny Yoro and forward Joshua Zirkzee. Both players are expected to feature in the upcoming pre-season friendly against Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. However, ten Hag is keen to add more depth to the squad to avoid the vulnerabilities exposed by injuries last season.

“I want the squad as strong as possible,” ten Hag stated at his pre-match press conference. “We already made two very good buys, so when everyone is fit, we have a team that can beat everyone. But also in squad depth, we have to catch up. We know that because when we had injuries, we were vulnerable, and we have to avoid this.”

Ten Hag emphasised the need for consistency and depth, recognizing that the upcoming season will be particularly demanding. “This will be a season that is survival of the fittest. We proved we can beat the best team, not just once but twice. But our challenge is to do it consistently, that’s what we have to work for.”

To support this endeavour, Manchester United has also made strategic additions to their coaching staff. Andreas Georgson has joined as the first-team coach, bringing expertise in set-pieces and individual development. Georgson, who previously held roles at Arsenal, Brentford, and Southampton, arrives from Norwegian side Lillestrom.

This reshuffle follows the appointments of Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy as first-team assistants, and Jelle ten Rouwelaar as the goalkeeper coach. Long-serving coaches Steve McClaren and Darren Fletcher remain in place, ensuring continuity alongside the new arrivals.

Manchester United’s Premier League campaign kicks off on August 16 with a home game against Fulham. The opening month also features a high-stakes match against Liverpool on September 1.

United will face Brighton away before the Liverpool clash and will later travel to Anfield on January 4 for the reverse fixture. The first Manchester derby of the season is scheduled for December 14 at the Etihad Stadium, with the return fixture at Old Trafford on April 5.

Key dates for fans include a Boxing Day trip to Wolves and the final match of the season at home against Aston Villa on May 25. The summer transfer window closes on August 30, aligning with major European leagues following collaborative discussions.