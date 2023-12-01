Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K’s Pulwama



Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Arihal village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

“In an ongoing encounter one terrorist has been neutralised. Search operation continues,” police said.

The gunfight started on Thursday after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.