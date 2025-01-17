Thank you seems a small word, says director Anil Ravipudi to audience as Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s collections go past the 100 crore mark!

Chennai: Director Anil Ravipudi, who seems to have been overwhelmed by the love audiences have showered on his films, has now written a heartfelt message of gratitude in which he has said that ‘Thank you’ feels like a small word.

The director’s emotional post comes in the wake of news that the world wide collections of his recently released film Sankranthiki Vasthunam had now gone past the 100 crore mark.

Taking to X, Anil wrote, “Fifth $1M in the USA & fifth 100 Cr+ WW Grosser in a row. ‘Thank you’ feels like such a small word for my dearest audience, who always celebrate our cinema and make it their own every single time. I am forever indebted to you all, every single day.”

Anil Ravipudi has consecutively been delivering blockbusters and Sankrathiki Vasthunam, which released for the harvest festival of Sankrathi, is the fifth consecutive film of his that has emerged a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house that made the film, shared the happy news on its X handle. It wrote, “Any centre, single hand ~ Victory Venkatesh.106Cr+ Gross worldwide in three days for #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam. The OG of Sankranthi has set the box office on fire, bringing festive celebrations alive in theatres.”

The film, a family entertainer that has been drawing families to the theatres, features Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead.

The film has taken the box office by storm with a remarkable performance, both in domestic and international markets.

On its opening day, the film, presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, raked in an impressive Rs 45 crore. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 33 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 77 crore. Now, after the third day, the total collections have gone past the Rs 106 crore mark.