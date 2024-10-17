The 14th Convocation of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) on October 19

Mangaluru: The forthcoming 14th Annual Convocation of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), scheduled to take place on October 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Yendurance Zone on the university campus in Deralakatte, Mangaluru, is a momentous occasion that underscores the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation. This year, a remarkable cohort of 2,632 graduates will be recognized for their achievements across a diverse range of disciplines, including Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing, Allied Health, Basic Sciences, Commerce, Management, Science, Pharmacy, and Arts & Social Sciences.

The ceremony will also honor 25 doctoral candidates who have successfully completed their PhD programs, further exemplifying the university’s dedication to research and higher learning. Additionally, 10 gold medals will be awarded to outstanding students, celebrating their exceptional performance within various undergraduate programs.

The convocation will feature esteemed personalities, with Shri Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and Former CEO of NITI Aayog, serving as the Chief Guest and delivering the Convocation Address. His insights are anticipated to inspire the graduating students as they embark on their professional journeys. The event will also host Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, the Director & CEO of the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) in Bangalore, as the Guest of Honour, further enriching the ceremony with his expertise in the scientific arena.

Dr. M. Vijayakumar, the Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), will present the Annual Report, reflecting on the institution’s achievements and future aspirations. The ceremony will be presided over by Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, the Chancellor of the University, who will welcome attendees, including statutory officers, deans, center heads, faculty members, and members of the Academic Council and Board of Management.

As the university celebrates the accomplishments of its graduates on this significant day, the 14th Convocation of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) stands as a testament to the university’s enduring legacy and its pivotal role in shaping the future of education and research in India.



