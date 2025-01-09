The Birth Centenary of Fr. Vasco do Rego, sj (08.01.1925 – 08.01. 2025)

If Fr. Vasco do Rego, was alive, he would have celebrated his centenary of birth today. How shall I describe the personality of this genius? He was a member of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), teacher, rector, retreat director, novice master, counselor, lyricist, composer of music, musician, writer, translator, poet, original thinker, theologian, a friend of all, especially of the 3L (least, last, lost), founder of Ishaprema- Vinamra- Sevika ( Humble Servants of God’s Love) in 1961, polyglot (one who knew many languages, Konknni, Portuguese, French, English, Latin, Spanish, Latin, Greek, Italian, and Marathi), preacher, orator, editor, administrator, in short man for all seasons and reasons.

In this brief note, it is not possible to enumerate his contribution. Those who are interested to know more about Fr. Vasco do Rego, can purchase a copy of Sôd: Thomas Stephens Konknni Kendr (TSKK) Research Bulletin 24 which I edited in 2022. It is available at TSKK, Porvorim.

In the Konknni hymnal Gionancho Jhelo, there are 511 Konknni hymns. Out of these Fr. Vasco has written the lyrics for 332 hymns (64.97%). Out of his 332 hymns for 52 he has composed the music. He has written lyrics for 537 hymns and poems in Konknni, English, and Portuguese. Out of these for 63 he composed music.

For the Konknni liturgy, Konknni Missal, Konknni Lectionary, Konknni Bible, and liturgy of the sacraments, he has a lion’s share.

He was the hero who restored the sanctity of Bom Jesus Campus, by clearing all the commercial shops. He started to organize the Novenas and Feast of St. Francis Xavier in the open-air pandal with well-organized liturgy. He meticulously planned and executed the expositions of the relic of SFX.

Great men continue to live through their contributions. Though Fr. Vasco left this planet on 17th February 2021, he continues to live in the hearts of his dear and near ones, friends, and countless admirers.

May his dedicated life inspire us to contribute our mite in our respective fields.