The Rise of Cricket Betting in India

Ask almost any red-blooded Indian what their favourite sport is and nine out of ten will tell you that it’s cricket – all day, every day! In fact, we’d go so far as to say that cricket is absolutely the national sport of India, and is enjoyed passionately in every village or town, and in every state.

From the Indian Premier League (IPL), where support for every local team border on the fanatical, to international test series, and heart-stopping tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, it’s fair to say that cricketing content is devoured on a daily basis in India.

The Modern Game and the Modern Fan

If there is a distinguishing characteristic that we can associate with the modern game of cricket, it’s diversity. Not only diversity in the range of international teams that now compete against one another on a regular basis, or the range of styles, talents and ethnicities representing every nation, but the sort of cricket we can now enjoy.

Gone are the days where all you could watch was a five-day test match, where the players only wore whites. Now, don’t get us wrong, we all love the long hard slog, that eventually (mostly) builds to a satisfying climax. However, we live in a fast-paced digital world where things happen in nanoseconds and the visual appeal is everything.

What we’re driving at here is the advent of the modern format, where that game only lasts for a few overs per side. Teams wear colourful uniforms displaying an array of sponsors, and individual players like Rahul and Sharma are treated like rock stars by hordes of adoring fans.

Whether it’s the IPL Premier League or the ICC T20, where 16 teams from around the world compete for glory, there is a lot more going on in cricket today than ever before.

Taking IPL and T20 Excitement to the Next Level

For many fans of both the Indian Premier League and the international T20 tournament series, merely support aside and watching the matches isn’t enough. For these types of fans, taking the adrenaline rush to the next level is what it’s all about, and the way they do this is through cricket betting.

Now, contrary to what you may have heard, cricket betting is legal in India. Well, it’s in a ‘grey area’, which basically means that, as a fan of the game, you can absolutely bet on your team without breaking the law. In fact, a number of useful cricket prediction sites have popped up over the past year or two to help fans figure out who to back and who to avoid.

With the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will be taking place in Australia this year from 18 October – 15 November, this might be the perfect time for you to kick your cricket fandom into high gear. If you do choose to do so, be advised that you certainly won’t be alone in this venture, as cricket betting worldwide is currently enjoying quite a surge and who could blame them?

